Algeria’s Alexandre Oukidja: We are motivated for the Africa Cup of Nations

The Desert Foxes shot-stopper is confident of his side’s performance in Egypt later this month

Goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja has stated that are motivated for the 2019 , which kicks off on June 21.

Djamel Belmadi’s men are currently camped in ahead of their departure to the African showpiece in .

The Metz shot-stopper is pleased with their preparation for the tournament and believed they are inspired to perform in the competition.

"I think we worked very well in Sidi Moussa with coach Belmadi and Bouras. The atmosphere was too good. In fact, we all work for the same purpose, which explains this motivation,” Oukidja told FAF website.

“It's true that in the beginning, we had fears about the climate because it's really hot in Doha, but we players are getting used to this climate.

“We train more in the evening which helps us and helps our team to be more optimal to perform well.”

As part of their preparations for the continental tournament, the Desert Foxes will take on Burundi in a friendly game on Tuesday evening.

They will later lock horns against Mali in their final preparatory game on June 15.

In , Algeria will kick-off their campaign in the biennial tournament against on June 23 and take on four days later before their final Group C game against on July 1.