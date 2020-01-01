Alexander-Arnold will surpass Gary Neville 'by far', says ex-Man Utd defender Rafael

The Reds defender has impressed since breaking into Jurgen Klopp's side, but he has not yet reached the level of the ex-United star

full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to surpass Gary Neville by former player Rafael.

Ex- and United star Neville is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in Premier League history, having made almost 400 appearances in the competition during his 19-year long career at the club.

At just 21, Alexander-Arnold is still in the early stage of his career but has already played 125 times for Jurgen Klopp's team, winning the and Club World Cup along the way.

He has been a vital player for the Anfield outfit this season, chipping in with two goals and 12 assists in the Premier League.

While Brazilian right-back Rafael, who spent seven years at Old Trafford, believes the Reds youngster has not yet reached Neville's level, he is sure the England international will develop into a far better player.

"Today I would pick Gary Neville but if Alexander-Arnold keeps doing what he’s doing he will pass Gary Neville by far," Rafael said when asked to pick between the two in an interview with ESPN.

"At the moment he’s just destroying the Premier League with assists, with everything. I have to be honest. So if he keeps going like that he’s going to pass Gary Neville as a footballer.

"When Gary Neville was young he maybe didn’t have the same qualities, wasn’t doing the same things that Alexander-Arnold was doing but he kept doing what he did for 12-13 years in Manchester and England.

"I hope Alexander-Arnold keeps playing well, not against Manchester United for sure, but if he keeps doing that he will for sure pass Gary Neville."

Rafael was asked to choose a favourite between another old Old Trafford team-mate - Patrice Evra - and current Liverpool team-mate Andrew Robertson. The defender says he expects big things of international Robertson, but says he is not yet as good as Evra was.

"Patrice Evra played so well for so long. He played for United for almost 10 years," he added. "If Robertson keeps doing what he's doing, in eight or nine years he can be better than Patrice."