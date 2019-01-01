Alexander-Arnold 'not too fussed' after Liverpool goal credited to Burnley's Chris Wood

The England international full-back saw his cross loop off an opponent and into the net but says a clean sheet and win are more important than glory

full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has said he’s not concerned the opening goal in their win over has been ruled an own-goal by the Claret’s Chris Wood.

The international sent in a cross just after the half hour mark in Sunday’s game that took a deflection off the Burnley man, looping over the helpless goalkeeper Nick Pope and into the back of the net.

Alexander-Arnold said the goal was more important than the scorer and added that keeping a clean sheet, the first of the season for his team, gave him great satisfaction.

“Obviously you are not too fussed about if it is your goal or an own goal – it doesn’t matter; it’s all about the team and winning at the end of the day,” the 20-year-old told Sky Sports after the game.

“I think we have seen the game out really well, defended the long balls unbelievably but, yes, the most important thing was to come here, get the win and top it off with a clean sheet for the first one this season and hopefully that gets the ball running with them.”

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino completed the scoring for the Reds in a game which saw them set a club-record for consecutive top-flight wins at 13.

Alexander-Arnold, whose crosses have been vital for Liverpool recently, gaining him 16 Premier League assists over the last three seasons, says the goal he was involved him came from a plan his team had put in place.

He said the Burnley defense’s tendency to drop deep meant Liverpool sought to put in crosses from deep to test them.

“We know that they kind of invite crosses into the box and that is the way that they like to play.

“They defend the area and the centre-halves like to drop deep and head the ball away.

"We worked on it during the week, creating different angles, and obviously Hendo (Jordan Henderson) has pulled out wide, sent it back and obviously, as they’re trying to push up, I’ve just tried to clip one in in behind them.

"And luckily it got a deflection and lifted it over the ‘keeper and into the back of the net.”