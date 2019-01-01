Albert Adomah: Ghana & Nottingham Forest winger’s startling League Cup record
Albert Adomah has upheld his fine form in the League Cup, with the Nottingham Forest winger now been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven starts.
The Ghana international got a goal and an assist as his Championship side defeated Derby County 3-0 on Tuesday.
Adomah put Sabri Lamouchi’s men ahead after 25 minutes before his outstanding cross from the left flank helped Joe Lolley with the second.
With nine minutes left to play, Joao Carvalho added the third to ensure an easy passage to the next round for the hosts.
The winger now boasts with four goals and three assists whenever he is handed a starter’s shirt in the competition across spells at Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Forest
After he was released by the Villans in July 2019, the 31-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Reds – scoring his debut goal against Charlton Athletic on August 21.
Lamouchi will be hoping Adomah can continue with this fine form in the Championship as they chase a Premier League ticket.
Forest are in ninth position with eight points after five games and Preston North End is up next on Saturday.