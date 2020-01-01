Al Nasr win UAE’s Arabian Gulf Cup Final

Al Nasr are crowned the UAE’s Arabian Gulf Cup champions after a highly entertaining match played in Dubai.

Former striker Álvaro Negredo opened the scoring within a minute of kick-off. The once Spanish International was set up by his Portuguese teammate Tozé to stun Shabab Al Ahli and put The Blues ahead. It was the fastest ever goal scored in the history of the AG Cup Final.



However just 12 minutes later Emirati Yousef Jaber scored a header assisted by Argentine Federico Cartabia. The teams then went in level at the break.



It didn’t stay that way, Tozé himself scored giving Al Nasr the lead early in the second half. The game went on and was pretty much end to end stuff. Despite all the Shabab Al Ahli pressure Al Nasr managed to hold on to be crowned Arabian Gulf Cup champions!