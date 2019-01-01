Al Duhail's Mehdi Benatia: Why I left Juventus

The Morocco international move to the Qatari side in January and has lifted the lid on the reason he left the Old Lady

Medhi Benatia has stated that lack of playing time made him to leave .

The 31-year-old departed the Old Lady during the January transfer window to join Qatari side Al-Duhail.

The former man was limited to five league appearances for Massimiliano Allegri’s men this season before his departure after losing his place to Leonardo Bonucci, who returned to the champions from last summer.

“When I went to Dubai on holiday in December, I decided I didn’t want to stay at Juve,” Benatia told Sky Sport Italia.

“I wasn’t happy and I talked to my family. I never played and that burned me inside. I wanted to do my bit on the field at a team where I was feeling very well.

“When Bonucci returned [Massimiliano] Allegri told me he wanted to focus on me, but things changed quickly. I’m not angry with the coach.

“The last game I played was against Milan. I had a good game but was dropped again for the next one.”

On Tuesday, Juventus take on in the and Benatia is optimistic that the Old Lady can go past the round of 16 despite a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

“Atletico Madrid are a very difficult team to face, who always try exploit the mistakes of their opponents,” he continued.

“Juventus could’ve played better at Wanda Metropolitano, given the quality they possess, but now I'm a Juventus fan and I don’t think it’s over yet.

“The Bianconeri have the quality to come back. If my former teammates reach the Final, I’ll buy a ticket and cheer for them.”

The Moroccan also hailed the humility of former and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo’s a machine. We talked to him a lot and he’s also an exceptional human. He has incredible humility and always works to the maximum.”

Benatia has made three league appearances for his Qatari side scoring once. They play host to Esteghlal on Tuesday.