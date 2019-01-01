Al-Ahly pip Zamalek to claim 41st Egyptian title

The Red Devils defeated Arab Contractors on Wednesday night to secure the league crown with one game to spare

Al-Ahly got their hands on the Egyptian Premier League title after a 3-1 defeat of Arab Contractors on Wednesday night.

Ali Maaloul opened the scoring for the visitors in the 26th minute, before a brace from Hussein El Shahat, in the 63rd and 71st minutes, took the Red Devils into a 3-0 lead at the Arab Contractors Stadium. A Seifeddine Jaziri strike in the 91st minute handed the hosts a late consolation.

Martin Lasarte’s side went into the penultimate game week needing to win one of their last two fixtures to secure the crown, which they did at the first attempt.

They were placed in that position after , their major challengers, dropped points in their 2-2 draw away at El Gouna on Sunday.

The stalemate meant the White Knights trailed the league leaders with five points with two games to play and needed Lasarte’s troops to lose their next two games while having to secure maximum points to usurp the title favourites.

Khaled Galal’s team got the better of Ismaily 3-1 on Wednesday to move to 72 points, but Al-Ahly’s win, which took them to 77 points, means they’ll have to make do with second spot this season.

Zamalek’s failure is the Cairo-based club’s gain, as the success is their fourth league title on the spin.

Lasarte's men wrap up the campaign on Sunday, July 28 when they welcome the runners-up to Cairo International Stadium.