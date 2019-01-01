Ajayi helps West Bromwich Albion return to top of Championship with Birmingham City win

The Nigeria international was on parade as the Baggies came from behind to clinch a narrow victory at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Semi Ajayi was again impressive in his defensive duties to help West Bromwich Albion return to the top of the Championship table after a 3-2 win against on Saturday.

The versatile player was afforded his 23rd appearance this season at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium and delivered a fine defensive performance.

The Super Eagles star made two tackles in the encounter and had an 85% successful pass rate to ensure his side claim maximum points.

started the game on the back foot with Lukas Jutkiewicz opening the scoring for the home team in the third minute before Grady Diangana levelled.

Harlee Dean restored the lead to Birmingham after the restart of the second half before Charlie Austin’s brace helped the Baggies secured their 14th win of the season.

Ajayi, who featured for the duration of the game, will hope to continue his fine defensive form when West Brom take on in their next league game on December 21.