Ajax have announced they have reached an agreement with Abdelhak Nouri's family in regards to the compensation that is due following a cardiac arrest back in 2017.

The young Dutchman's ordeal shocked the footballing world, with many tributes flooding in for him at the time as he fell into a coma.

Nouri's family agreed on a settlement with Ajax for €7.85m (£6.5m/$8.9m), ending the proceedings that were put through to the KNVB Arbitration Committee as it was an amicable agreement.

What's been said?

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar said: "It is good that an agreement has been reached, so that we can conclude this. We all realise that the suffering for Abdelhak and his loved ones is not over. It remains a very sad situation - that's how we feel here at Ajax too.

"We greatly appreciate the way the family takes care of Abdelhak day and night, with a lot of love and attention. When I visit him, I am always welcomed with open arms by the family. That also applies to other Ajax colleagues and we appreciate that enormously.

"The bond between Ajax and the Nouri family will always remain. Not only because of the Abdelhak Nouri Trophy, which the family hands out annually to the greatest young talent of our academy. Also because we have decided to give the number 34 to the Nouri family.

"At Ajax, the number 34 will never be used again, unless the Nouri family and Ajax want to make an exception together. The dressing room furniture of Abdelhak will also be placed in the Ajax Fanshop, next to the main entrance of the [Johan Cruyff] ArenA.

"We have carefully preserved that in the stadium in recent years and we are now going to give a beautiful place that is accessible to everyone."

Mohammed Nouri, Abdelhak's father, said: "This summer it will be five years ago that Abdelhak was struck by fate. The past few years have been dominated by his care. In addition to all the difficult moments, this has also yielded a lot of precious things for us. [We] realise that for many people Abdelhak personifies togetherness and fraternisation, which is a very comforting thought.

"The involvement and commitment of Ajax has also been extremely important in all those years. Ajax has been an inseparable part of our lives since Abdelhak's youngest years. We cherish the bond with people within the club as well as with the loyal supporters.

"It is good that the discussion about liability and its consequences is a thing of the past and that we can look forward together. This will mainly focus on the great plans we have with the Abdelhak Nouri Foundation.

"We also want to do justice to the significance that Abdelhak has there, together with Ajax. We will be announcing the foundation and the plans in the near future."

What happened?

Nouri's cardiac arrest in 2017 was investigated by Ajax, who concluded inadequate medical care was provided for him.

The failure to resuscitate the former midfielder with speed was found to have been the cause of his permanent and extensive brain damage.

The results of this investigation prompted Nouri's family to start a lawsuit against Ajax, though this has now been settled outside of court.

Nouri's football career has been over since the incident and although he is now out of his coma, his family care for him at all times.