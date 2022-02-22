Ajax star Antony targets future Premier League transfer amid Man Utd & Liverpool links

Ajax star Antony continues to enhance his reputation in the Netherlands for now, but the Brazilian – who has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool in the recent past – admits that he would like to test himself in the Premier League or La Liga at some stage.

No transfer is being pushed for at present by a winger with 21 goals to his name through 72 appearances for Ajax, but future plans are in the process of being drawn up.

It is considered to be only a matter of time before a hot prospect is snapped up by a big-spending member of European football’s elite, and the highly-rated 21-year-old says he will be ready when that day comes.

What has been said?

Antony told De Telegraaf when asked if he is thinking about another challenge: “Ajax is the place where I feel happy. But of course I sometimes think about the next step that will come.

“I think the English and Spanish competitions are wonderful. When the time is right, I hope to be able to play there. When exactly? Only God knows.”

Will Antony change his ways?

Antony has seen his stock soar on the back of eye-catching outings that often see him break out a bag of tricks.

He insists that he will not be changing those ways as admiring glances are shot in his direction, with his game all about creativity and entertainment.

“There will always be people who think the tricks are really cool and people who disapprove of them,” Antony said when asked about potential tweaks to his approach.

“I think my actions are functional, because I want to show the opponent that I'm the boss. And often it results in a goal or an assist. So I don't really care what others think. Regardless of the praise or the criticism, I keep my focus.”

Who is Antony learning from?

As a move to England is speculated on for an exciting youngster, the same is true for his current coach.

Erik ten Hag is among those said to be interesting Manchester United as they look to appoint a new permanent manager this summer, with Antony a big fan of the 52-year-old Dutchman who raises the standards of all of those he works with.

“He is a great coach, with an eye for detail,” said Antony.

“The team is the most important thing, but every player becomes a better footballer under his guidance and through his training.

“Since I came he has given me a lot of confidence and believed in what I can do. I am grateful to him for that. I respect him very much.”

