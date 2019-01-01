Aina returns to help Torino avoid defeat against Cagliari

The Super Eagles star made a comeback to Walter Mazzarri’s squad against the Red and Blues after missing his side’s last outing

Ola Aina returned from injury to help avoid defeat after playing out a 1-1 draw against in Sunday’s game.

Aina last featured for Walter Mazzarri’s men against on October 6 and missed their last outing against as well as ’s 1-1 draw with after sustaining an injury from a domestic accident.

The former man was handed a starting role after shaking off the injury and did enough to help his side avoid a second consecutive loss.

Simone Zaza’s effort cancelled out Nahitan Nandez’s first-half opener as the Bull shared the points with their visitors.

As a result of the draw, Torino are 11th in the league table after gathering 11 points from nine games.

Aina featured for the duration of the game in his eighth league appearance this season.

Article continues below

The 23-year-old wing-back will hope to keep his starting role when Torino take on on October 30.