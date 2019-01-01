Ahmed Elmohamady: Egypt right-back sets retirement objective

The former Hull City player has set his plans on where he will call time on his football career

Ahmed Elmohamady hopes to retire from football in .

The Egyptian full-back started his career in his home country, plying his trade with Ghazl El Mahalla and ENPPI between 2004 and 2010.

Since 2010, the 32-year old has played for Sunderland, and currently , racking up 369 competitive appearances across three spells with the English teams.

He has set a target of wrapping up his career in England, which made him adjust to the rigours of playing in the top two tiers of the English football league system.

“I have set an objective since I arrived here in England, and that is to end my career in this country and be the first Egyptian to do so,” Elmohamady told beIN Sports.

“I definitely faced many difficulties along the way since I came here. I started playing in the Premier League and then I was relegated to the Championship.

“For me, the Championship is the toughest league to play in. It’s really tough and there were many obstacles that I had to overcome.

“Setting a target from the start was important as it helped me overcome many hardships faced and it’s a huge factor that kept me going.”

Elmohamady has played three times for Aston Villa this season – who languish in 18th spot on the table with three points from four games.

Having sealed a strong 2-0 win over a fortnight ago, Dean Smith’s men will be hoping to bag maximum points when visit Villa Park on Monday night.