Aguirre: Egypt will improve at Afcon, it’s only the first match

The Pharaohs boss looked to the positives after his side took three points against Zimbabwe in their opening match

manager Javier Aguirre believes his side will get better at the (Afcon) after their largely unimpressive display against Zimbabwe on Friday.

A Trezeguet strike just before the interval gave the host nation a 1-0 win in the competition’s opener.

The Pharaohs couldn’t build on that goal which gave Zimbabwe hope of snatching an equalizer.

Speaking after the game, Aguirre recognized his side’s display wasn' their best but believes they will improve as the showpiece progresses.

"I'm not 100% percent satisfied with the performance, especially in the second half after our form dropped," Aguirre told the post-match press conference.

"We were exhausted but I'm not worried, it's only the first match.

"The only negative thing I saw was the gaps in our midfield. Zimbabwe's pace moves caused us some problems," the Mexican boss added.

"We still wasted some goal-scoring chances but we will work on correcting our mistakes."

The Pharaohs' win puts them top of Group A for the time being with DR Congo and set to face off on Saturday afternoon.

Aguirre’s side will face the aforementioned teams on June 26 and June 30 respectively.