Aguero, Neymar and Pogba..footballers who took their COD skills to the next level

With the award-winning series about to give us its latest take on WWII on November 5th, Goal.com takes a look at some of the interesting crossovers between the game and the world of football.

Esports became widely popular amongst football players, who went from being gamers to investors in the gaming field.

Many of them take up gaming and Call of Duty specifically to spend their spare time and unleash their built-up stress and tension.

Emiliano Martinez, recently crowned Copa America champion with Argentina, revealed that he opted for a PS time before the decisive match. That’s how vital esports became in footballers’ lives: “Before the final with Brazil I played Call of Duty, the truth is that every night I play on the PlayStation. Two hours”

Martinez is just one player amongst a big list of footballers who enjoys Call of Duty. Some of his colleagues are equally as versed in the FPS arts:

Sergio Aguero

The ex-Manchester City and current FC Barcelona player isn’t just your typical gamer, he is extremely involved in his gaming world and shows off his Call of Duty skills via online streaming

Neymar

Back in 2018, Neymar missed the Ballon d’Or ceremony so he can stream his Call of Duty game on Twitch, The Brazilian invited his friends Thiago Silva and Marquinhos to team up with him while the whole world was able to watch them play in real time.

Paul Pogba

The French midfielder took his Call of Duty game to the next level by announcing his partnership with Call of Duty: Warzone back in the summer of 2020

Dani Carvajal

The Spanish right back is one of the many high-profile fans of Call of Duty , he became a brand ambassador in the last couple of years

“I usually play a few games to free myself a little from the pressure of football training”

Delle Ali

The English midfielder is a huge Call of Duty enthusiast, he not only enjoy playing but he competes in Warzone tournaments, such as the HyperX event that took place during July last year

Lucas Vasquez

The Merengue player is known for being one of the Elite players of Call of Duty around the world, a big enthusiast of the game and enjoys showing of his gaming skills on his social media platforms

Omar Al Somah

Al Ahli player started playing CoD back in 2013 and he’s working on his skills and aim to become a pro player some day

Bafetimbi Gomis

During quarantine back in 2020 Al Hilal player Bafetimbi Gomis was spotted on his social media account several times playing Call of Duty,

Jamal Boujandouh

Al Shabab player is a huge fan of the game as many footballers around the world are: "I started playing the game with my brother when I was young. I'm passionate about the game”



Call of Duty Vanguard launches on November 5th on all platforms.