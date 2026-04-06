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After shining with Barcelona... Saudi doctor reveals the secret behind Cancelo’s collapse at Al-Hilal

J. Cancelo
Barcelona
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
LaLiga
Portugal
Spain
Saudi Arabia

Why did the Portuguese star perform inconsistently during his brief spell with Al-Zaeem?

Saudi doctor Rakan Al-Wabel, a specialist in sports injuries, has revealed the reason behind Portuguese player João Cancelo’s dip in form and his recurring injuries during his time with Al-Hilal, following his current impressive performances for Barcelona.

Cancelo had left Al-Hilal on loan during the last winter transfer window, before going on to make a huge impact at Barcelona, with the Catalan club expressing their desire to sign him on a permanent basis.

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Regarding injuries and a dip in form, Rakan Al-Wabel said in comments on the programme “Al-Muntasif”: “There are many reasons for Cancelo’s repeated injuries with Al-Hilal, including his playing time, a change of position, and his basic physical fitness.”

He added: “All these factors are well known, but the hidden issue lies in the psychological aspect; the Portuguese star was not feeling comfortable at Al-Hilal due to the coach’s treatment of him and other matters.”

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
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He concluded: “Cancelo is a top-class player and ranks among the best full-backs in the world, but what happened to him was purely psychological, as evidenced by his current form with Barcelona, although there are several differences between the two experiences.”

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