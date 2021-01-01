After Malaysia Cup disappointment, Quentin looks for chance to shine with Penang

Malaysia U-22 international Quentin Cheng wants to focus his efforts on becoming a key player at his new club, after the cruel disappointment of 2020.

In Goal's earliest chat with Australian-born defender Quentin Cheng in early 2020, the then- FC 2 player mentioned aiming for a promotion to their first team for this season.

At first things had gone well for the 21 year old right back. When the 2020 league campaign ended, he was selected to play with the Selangor first team in the post-season competition, .

Unfortunately, the competition was cancelled only days after the first round was played due to the increasing number of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, with Quentin never getting the chance to feature for the first team.

"I had been upset that I did not get to play in the first game (Selangor's round of 16 match against ), but there was nothing anyone could do about the Covid situation."

And when his name was not on the list of the five Selangor reserve team members promoted permanently to the first team for 2021, he asked for a loan move to another top-tier side, promotion side Penang FC.

"I pushed for it (loan move to Penang). They were interested in me and the lifestyle over here is pretty good.

"I've been to Georgetown a couple of times before and had fun, I enjoyed the food and it felt like a good place to enjoy my football," he said to Goal in a telephone call late last week.

The Malaysian passport holder is now focused on fighting for his spot at his new club, with the first week of pre-season just starting.

"It has been a pretty good first week for me. The new head coach (Tomas Trucha) has just arrived a couple days ago, all the boys have been very welcoming and helpful in getting me settled in. I've been pretty happy here.

"I hope I can start [games], but I guess I have to fight for my position in the first eleven. For me, I just want to start and play in as many and cup games as possible, abd hopefully put in good performances," he added.

Quentin however has not thrown in the towel on his chance of returning to the Red Giants yet.

"I would very much like to go back to Selangor, so hopefully I will impress everyone here and get first team opportunities back at Selangor. That would be good."