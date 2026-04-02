After just one season… a European giant has set its sights on the Jeddah United star

A European giant has set its sights on the Al-Ittihad Jeddah star, with a view to signing him during the upcoming summer transfer window, just one season after he joined the ‘Tigers’.

Portuguese media reports, carried by the Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", suggest that Porto are keen to sign Portuguese winger Roger Fernandes, the young Al-Ittihad player, during the upcoming summer transfer window.

This comes just one season after Roger left the Portuguese league, having moved to Al-Ittihad during last summer’s transfer window in a deal reportedly worth €32 million.

Since then, the 20-year-old has featured in 24 matches for the "Tigers" across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

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It is worth noting that Fernandes enjoyed a distinguished career in Portuguese football with Sporting Braga, where he progressed through the youth ranks before playing for the first team between 2023 and 2025.

During that period, the young Portuguese player featured in 91 matches for Sporting Braga, scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists.