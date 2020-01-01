Africans discover Women's Champions League Round of 32 opponents

The Round of 32 draw for Europe's elite women's club competition is out and some stars from Africa will be on parade

's Asisat Oshoala will spearhead 's attack when they take on in a Uefa Women's Round of 32 tie, following Tuesday's draw.

The draw ceremony was held in Nyon, and saw Oshoala and her Spanish champions drawn against the Eredivisie Vrouwen giants, who were appearing at the stage for the first time in their history.

Having failed to earn back-to-back Champions League final berths last season, the Nigeria star will be hoping to inspire her side's return to title reckoning this term, but they must see off the Dutch champions.

More teams

Nigeria-born Swedish youth international Evelyn Ijeh will be eyeing a Round of 16 spot with Swedish champions Kopparbergs/Goteborg against English giants .

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Elsewhere, 's Janine Van Wyk and Scottish big guns Glasgow City will aim to replicate last season's incredible run when they turn out against 's Sparta Prague.

Also, 's Imane Chebel and Zambia's Racheal Kundanaji will be in action as Kazakhstani winners BIIK Kazygurt were pitted against Ukrainian champions Zhytlobud-2 Kharkiv.

And Cape Verde's Jolina Amani and Nigeria's Christy Ucheibe will battle English champions, , in their first-ever appearance in the Round of 32 following wins over and POAK.

Article continues below

As for 's Ajara Nchout, her Norwegian side Valerenga are billed to challenge for a place in the next round with Danish giants Brondby.

Cameroon duo of Henriette Akaba and Alvine Njolle alongside Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse will seek to help Minsk pip Norwegian side Lillestrom to book a Round of 16 place.

The Round of 32 first legs will be played on December 9-10 and the second legs on December 15-16 across 16 venues in Europe.