African stars mourn ex-Real Madrid and Arsenal winger Reyes

The 35-year-old was confirmed dead after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Saturday

The football world was thrown into mourning following the death of former and winger Jose Antonio Reyes.

Reyes died at the age of 35 alongside his cousins Jonathan Reyes and Manuel Calderon, who were with him when his car went off the road and caught fire in Seville.

The tragic demise of the international shook the world, and African players who played with him at and Arsenal took to social media to express their condolences.

REST IN PEACE JOSE my thoughts to his family and friends ✊ #RIP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/hVZ4yUn5qF — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) June 1, 2019

You've left us, my friend.



A @SevillaFC youth player and an @Arsenal teammate. This is how I'll remember you, with a smile on your face on the pitch.



I'll miss you.



You're the man, José! pic.twitter.com/mup5YqiAEc — Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) June 1, 2019

Totalmente tiro...No tengo las palabras para expresar mi profunda tristeza, no quiero creerlo...! Eras mucho más que un simple compañero de equipo, te extrañaré, mi hermano... ¡Descansa en paz, artista! 😠😢😢🙏🏿 #RIPReyes pic.twitter.com/oju4J8siHM — Stephane Mbia (@StephaneMbia) June 1, 2019