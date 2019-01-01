African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Zaha on Bayern Munich's radar

Zaha on 's radar

Bayern Munich are considering an offer to sign forward Wilfried Zaha after failing to bring 's Callum Hudson-Odoi, 's Leroy Sane and 's Gareth Bale to the Allianz Arena, according to 90min.

The Bavarians are focused on strengthening their squad this summer following the exit of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery but they are yet to make any key signings.

They will need to battle in the race to capture the international who is valued at £80 million by Palace.

Brahimi on the verge of move

’s Yacine Brahimi is having his medical examination with Stars League outfit Al Rayyan.

Yacine Brahimi conducted a medical examination pic.twitter.com/osgg3QbdeY — AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) July 22, 2019

Brahimi was released by following the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2018-19 season and attracted interest from Premier League clubs including Arsenal and .

Obiang to join this week

Sassuolo are close to completing an £8 million deal to bring Pedro Obiang back to .

Evening Standard disclosed that the Equatorial Guinea midfielder is due to have his medical with the club this week and complete the permanent switch.

Prior to his move to West Ham United four years ago, Obiang played for between 2008 ad 2015.

Trezeguet agrees terms with Villa

international Mahmoud Trezeguet and have agreed personal terms ahead of his imminent move to the Premier League, according to KingFut.

The Villa Park outfit is closing on an £8.75 million move for the 24-year-old from Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

Trezeguet could become Aston Villa’s ninth signing of the summer as they get ready for life in the English top-flight next season.