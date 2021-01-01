African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: West Ham to submit another bid for En-Nesyri

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Premier League trio circle for N’Dicka

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton are interested in reinforcing their defence with the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan N'Dicka, claims Bild.

The Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the Cameroonian descent who has three years left on his contract with the Frankfurt club

The 21-year-old has featured in 10 Bundesliga matches this term.

West Ham to submit another bid for En-Nesyri

West Ham would make another attempt to sign Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri this summer, according to Daily Star.

During the just-concluded transfer window, the Premier League saw their offer of £27 million for the Morocco international rebuffed as they seek a replacement for Sebastien Haller.

Sevilla are said to be demanding at least £35m for En-Nesyri who has scored 12 goals in 20 La Liga matches this season.

Dortmund tracking Ajax goalkeeper Onana

Borussia Dortmund are showing an interest in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has just one year left on his current deal with the Dutch champions, Goal understands.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona have held an interest in the past but have yet to show any intent to enter the market for the Cameroon international this time around.

The transfer interest might subside after Onana was handed a one-year ban by Uefa on Friday, for forbidden substance Furosemide which was found in his urine.

Read the full story here

Article continues below

Villarreal failed in late move for Harit

Villarreal tried to complete a late swoop for Schalke 04 playmaker Amine Harit on Monday but the deal fell through, Marca has revealed.

The Yellow Submarine were hoping to sign the Moroccan midfielder on loan until the end of the season with a purchase option but Schalke wanted an outright purchase.

Despite the Royal Blues' struggle in the Bundesliga this season, Harit has contributed a goal and five assists in 14 matches.