African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Swansea City struggling to offload Andre Ayew

West Ham considering Akpom swoop

West Ham are considering a late move for forward Chuba Akpom, according to Daily Mail.

The Hammers are keen on bolstering their frontline with the Anglo-Nigerian following his impressive debut campaign in the Greek .

The ex- youngster contributed eight goals and five assists as PAOK won the top-flight title and domestic cup last season.

Swansea struggling to offload Ayew

Championship club are struggling to take Andre Ayew off their books ahead of the new season.

Fanatik via Sport Witness claim that no clubs are showing interest in signing the international who spent last season on loan at .

After scoring five goals in the Turkish Super Lig last season, Ayew has returned to the Liberty Stadium where he is tied to until June 2021.

close in on £15.5m move for Onyekuru

Monaco are close to signing Henry Onyekuru permanently from , according to L'Equipe.

His inability to secure a work permit in prompted the Toffees to loan him to and in the past two seasons.

Monaco are reportedly nearing a £15.5 million deal for the international who scored 16 goals in 44 outings for Galatasaray last season.

Souare on trial with Ligue 2 club

Pape Souare has returned to following the expiry of his contract with Premier League club .

According to Get French Football News, the international has joined Ligue 2 outfit ESTAC Troyes on trial.

The former and defender made just an appearance in the English top-flight last campaign.

Gazisehir Gaziantep reach agreement with Bony

Newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig club Gazisehir Gaziantep have reached an agreement with free agent Wilfried Bony over a potential move, claims Aksam.

Bony was released by Swansea City after his contract expired at the end of last season.

He is now set to ply his trade in with the Gaziantep outfit as they prepare for life in the Turkish top-flight.

make enquires for Zungu

Turkish giants Besiktas have made enquiries about the availability of midfielder Bongani Zungu this summer, according to reports in .

The reports state that the Black Eagles are interested in South Africa international but his long-term contract with Amiens might be a stumbling block.

Zungu was one of the outstanding players for Bafana Bafana at the 2019 , scoring two goals before the country's exit at the quarter-final stage.