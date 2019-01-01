African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester United make Nicolas Pepe enquiry

Mikel turned down Premier League clubs for move

captain John Obi Mikel snubbed offers from and to join Trabzonspor earlier this week.

The Sun reports that the newly-promoted Premier League clubs could not convince the 32-year-old to return to the English top-flight before accepting a deal from the Turkish Super Lig side.

On Sunday, Mikel joined Trabzonspor on a two-year deal with the option of an additional year.

Man Utd make Pepe enquiry

are the latest club to indicate interest in signing star Nicolas Pepe this summer according to the Express .

While Romelu Lakuku's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, the Red Devils have approached the French top-flight club for the services of the international.

Pepe was outstanding in Christophe Gatlier's team last season and helped them secure a place in the Uefa with his contribution of 22 goals and 11 assists in .

and Milan are among the clubs to have reportedly enquired about the 24-year-old.

Souare wanted by

Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Pape Souare as a free agent this summer, according to Football Insider.

Souare's contract at Selhurst Park expired at the end of June but the club is in talks with the international for a new deal after making just three appearances last season.

Sheffield Wednesday could be Souare's next destination as he seeks regular first-team action but Steve Bruce's side face competition from .

and Nice chase Ounas

French Ligue 1 clubs Marseille and Nice are ready to battle several clubs to sign winger Adam Ounas, according to France Football.

Ounas has been impressive at the 2019 for with two goals and an assist so far in .

They need to beat off competition from , , and who are also considering a loan deal for the 22-year-old.

Ounas was restricted to 18 Serie A matches in the last campaign with three goals to his credit.

interested in Trezeguet

Kasimpasa and winger Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan is wanted by newly-promoted Premier League club Aston Villa.

The Sun claims Dean Smith's side are preparing an £8million deal to secure the services of the 24-year-old, who has impressed at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Villa representatives will be in Egypt on Saturday to watch the winger in action during the Pharaohs' Round of 16 tie against in Cairo.