African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester United in talks with Bailly over contract extension

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Everton monitoring Senegal’s Sima

Everton are tracking Senegalese striker Abdallah Sima following his remarkable debut season at Slavia Prague, reports Football Insider.

The 19-year-old caught the attention of the Toffees after scoring the second goal that knocked Leicester City out of the Europa League on Thursday.

Since his debut outing in September, Sima has scored 15 goals in 22 matches for the Czech Liga leaders.

Man Utd in talks with Bailly over extension

Manchester United have opened talks with Eric Bailly over his contract extension.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils are looking to give the Ivory Coast international a long-term deal that will span three years.

Bailly has been at Old Trafford since 2016 and he has 18 months left on his current deal.

The former Villarreal centre-back faces an uncertain future if he does not sign fresh terms by the summer because United are reportedly reluctant to see him go for free and would rather place a price-tag on him.

Article continues below

Milan concerned by Bennacer’s release clause

AC Milan are worried that a club will trigger the €50 million release clause in Ismael Bennacer's contract, according to Calciomercato.

Bennacer joined the Rossoneri from Empoli in August 2019, in a deal that will expire in 2024.

The Algerian midfielder has been a key player in Milan's midfield and he has played 11 Serie A matches so far this season.