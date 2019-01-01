African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Lille set price tag for Premier League target Nicolas Pepe

set price tag for PL target Pepe

Lille owner Gerard Lopez has revealed that it will take a bid of at least €50 million (£43m) to land in-demand winger Nicolas Pepe in the summer.

The Cote d'Ivoire international has established himself in the French top-flight this term with 16 goals and eight assists in 27 appearances, an impressive run of form that is attracting interests from a host of clubs.

But the side have stated their price tag for the highly-rated 23-year-old who was linked with in January.

Leipzig line up £20m for Abraham

German outfit are ready to splash £20million to sign Tammy Abraham from at the end of the season, according to the Sun.

Abraham who is loan at has scored 21 goals in the Championship this campaign and he is also being moved by Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers who failed in their attempt to sign him in January.

German clubs court Zaha, Wan-Bissaka

duo Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are attracting interests from and respectively ahead of the summer.

Sky Sports News claimed that Bavarians are monitoring Wan-Bissaka and could make a bid for him after an outstanding season while Dortmund have identified Zaha as a potential replacement for Chelsea-bound Christian Pulisic.

Zaha is currently tied with the Selhurst Park outfit until 2023 while Wan-Bissaka, a DR-Congo descent signed a new deal in April 2018 that will keep him at the club until 2022.

approach for Awoniyi

Schalke 04 have expressed interest in signing Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi who is having a fine scoring run in the Belgian First Division A with Royal Excel Mouscron.

Goal understands that the Bundesliga outfit contacted Reds boss Jurgen Klopp directly to ask about Awoniyi’s availability for a transfer this summer.

After enduring a difficult start to the season at Gent, Awoniyi returned to Mouscron in January where he has rediscovered his form with six goals in seven appearances so far.

The 21-year-old who moved to the Merseyside in 2015 is yet to play a competitive game for the Anfield outfit due to his inability to secure a UK work permit and he is valued at around £10m.

track Ahmed Hegazi

Fenerbahce are eyeing a summer move for West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi, according to KingFut .

The Yellow Canaries have shortlisted the international as a potential candidate to replace Martin Skrtel who is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Hegazi joined in 2017 and he is still tied to the club until 2022.

Slimani to leave Fenerbahce

’s Islam Slimani looks set to make a move elsewhere next season after being reportedly told to find a new club by current loan side Fenerbahce, per Fotospor .

The international failed to settle at the Foxes following a record move from Lisbon and the Portuguese outfit could be one potential destination for him.

Slimani has only scored five goals in all competitions this season since making the move to the Super Lig outfit.