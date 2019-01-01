African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Kalidou Koulibaly is Manchester United's top transfer target

Koulibaly is Man Utd priority

have made ’s Kalidou Koulibaly their number one target, but they would have to break the transfer record for a defender.

The Mirror reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to bolster his defensive ranks this summer with the international, who has been a long-term target of the club.

In their attempt to lure Koulibaly away from Napoli, Manchester United will need to beat the world transfer record fee of £75 million paid for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Mahrez happy and Man City

Despite his limited playing time, Riyad Mahrez has no issue with playing back-up role at .

The international was restricted to 14 league starts in the just-concluded season that as the Citizens clinched their second successive Premier League title on Sunday.

Rumours surfaced last month the 28-year-old would consider leaving the Etihad Stadium in the summer but he has rubbished the speculation and stated his readiness to fight for his place in Pep Guardiola's squad.

Spurs, Dortmund track Masuaku

defender Arthur Masuaku is attracting interest from Spur, and , the Sun claims.

Tottenham are looking at the DR Congo international to strength their defensive options, with Danny Rose's future at the club uncertain, and to provide competition for Ben Davies in the left-back position.

Masuaku joined West Ham from Olympiacos in 2016 and still has a year left on his contract but the Hammers have the option to extend the deal until 2021.

Man Utd plot £45m swoop for Pepe

Manchester United are planning to beat , and Milan to the signing of winger Nicolas Pepe, according to the Mirror.

The Old Trafford outfit are weighing up a £45 million swoop for the Ivorian forward, who has hit 21 goals and 12 assists in 39 appearances this season.

Sheffield in advanced talks with Odubajo

Championship club are in advanced talks to sign midfielder Moses Odubajo on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

Odubajo will leave Brentford when his contract at Griffin Park expires in June and his former coach at , Steve Bruce, is keen on reuniting with him at Sheffield Wednesday.