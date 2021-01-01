African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Juventus set sights on Fulham defender Adarabioyo

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

set sights on Adarabioyo

Juventus have their sights on centre-back Tosin Adarabiouo as they look to strengthen their defence.

Calciomercato reports that the Italian giants are following the 23-year-old Nigerian descent but Fulham might request €10-12 million for his release.

Adarabioyo only moved to Craven Cottage from in October and has delivered impressive performances in the 14 Premier League matches he has played this season.

Musa set for trial

captain Ahmed Musa is expected to train with West Bromwich Albion this week in an attempt to earn a short-term contract, according to Express & Star.

The Baggies are in the market to bolster their attacking options before the close of the January transfer window next week and free agent Musa, who is without a club since October, is on their radar.

The 28-year-old will be expected to prove his fitness before Sam Allardyce decides whether to bring him back to the Premier League after an underwhelming spell at .

’s striker Mbaye Diagne is also reported to be a target for West Brom alongside ’s Christian Benteke.

considering Asamoah deal

Cagliari are considering a deal to bring Kwadwo Asamoah back to the this month, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

The star has been without a club since he left Milan at the end of last season and he has not played a competitive match since December 2019.

The Islanders are reportedly looking to reunite the 32-year-old with his former Inter Milan teammates Radja Nainggolan and Diego Godin, and also boost Eusebio Di Francesco's team with his Serie A experience.

Niang wanted by Al Shabab

club Al Shabab are interested in signing forward Mbaye Niang on a loan deal, according to Foot Mercato.

Although he is under contract until 2023, Niang has fallen out of favour at Rennes with just a goal in nine appearances this season.

Al Shabab are third in the Saudi Pro League table with three points behind leaders Al Hilal and second-placed Al Ahli.