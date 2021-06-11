African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Chelsea and PSG include players in Hakimi offers

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Chelsea & PSG include swap deals in Hakimi bids

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain hve tried to include their players in their bids to lure Achraf Hakimi away from Inter Milan.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Blues included Emerson Palmieri in the deal while their counterparts in Paris, added Leandro Paredes to their offer.

The Nerazzurri, however, are looking to cash in on the Morocco wing-back with an €80 million price tag on him.

Adarabioyo’s release clause revealed amid Arsenal, Newcastle links

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is available for £10 million and can leave the relegated Premier League club if the release clause is triggered, reports Daily Mail.

The Anglo-Nigerian joined the Cottagers last summer but he is said to be attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Newcastle United after his solid performances in the 2020-21 season.

The report added that the £10m clause will expire a month before the new Championship season, which will begin on August 7.

Tisserand linked with Germany return

Fenerbahce defender Marcel Tisserand could leave the Turkish Super Lig this summer after just a season.

Fotomac claims the former Wolfsburg star is wanted again in the German Bundesliga by Stuttgart, Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Following his unimpressive return of a goal and an assist in 25 Super Lig games, Fenerbahce are said to be ready to consider releasing the DR Congo international either on loan or permanent deal.

Galatasaray & Fenerbahce battle for Ben Romdhane

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are set to battle for the signing of Esperance midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, according to Sabah.

The Tunisia international was reportedly offered to the Turkish Super Lig giants by his representative Aziz Ben Aissa after his contribution of five goals in 21 matches in the Tunisian Ligue 1 this season.

Monza open talks with Crotone for Simy signing

Serie B side Monza have started negotiating with Crotone for the signing of Simy Nwankwo according to Calciomercato.

The Nigeria international was in spectacular form for Crotone in the recently concluded 2020-21 season, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists.

Article continues below

His effort was, however, not enough to help the Red and Blue retain their Serie A status as they were relegated from the elite division.

Simy, who has one year left on his current contract, has also been linked with Torino, Lazio, and Fiorentina among others.