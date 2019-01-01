African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Barcelona in talks for Ghana's Gideon Mensah
Barcelona in talks for Mensah
Barcelona are interested in boosting their B-team with the presence of Ghana youth international Gideon Mensah, according to Sport.
The Spanish giants have opened negotiations with RB Salzburg to take Mensah on a season-long loan with the option to buy at the end of the season.
The 21-year-old had a temporary stint with Austrian Bundesliga outfit Sturm Graz in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign.
Club Brugge target Wanyama swoop
Cercle Brugge are planning to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama before the close of the European transfer window.
The Express claims the Belgian club are ready to sign the Kenya captain who has struggled for regular playing time in Mauricio Pochettino's team.
Following the departures of Marvelous Nakamba to Aston Villa and Arnaut Danjuma to Bournemouth, Cercle Brugge have recouped funds for the £18 million-rated Wanyama.
Besiktas close in on Saiss and Niasse
Besiktas are closing in on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss on a season-long loan, according to Futbol Arena.
The Turkish Super Lig side has reached an agreement with the Morocco international and the club's president Fikret Orman is in England to wrap up the deal.
Following their 3-0 loss to Sivasspor in their league opener, the Black Eagles also want to strengthen their attack with either Oumar Niasse or Cenk Tosun having fallen out of favour at Everton.
Monaco reach agreement with Lemina
Monaco have reached an agreement with Gabon international Mario Lemina over a potential move from Southampton, RMC Sport has reported.
However, the Ligue 1 outfit are still locked in talks with Southampton for a loan deal with the option to buy the 25-year-old midfielder.
Lemina revealed his desire to leave the South Coast this summer after Ralph Hasenhuttl dropped him from his plans for the 2019-20 season.