African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: AC Milan to battle West Ham for Sevilla’s En-Nesyri

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

AC Milan to battle West Ham for Sevilla’s En-Nesyri

AC Milan are ready to rival West Ham United for the signing of Sevilla talisman Youssef En-Nesyri at the end of the season, reports Il Milanista.

The Rossoneri have their sights on the Morocco international who has scored 13 La Liga goals this season, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Mandzukic's contracts set to expire in June.

Milan will need to beat West Ham for the 23-year-old with the Premier League club reportedly preparing a second offer around €35 million, after their first bid was rejected during the January transfer window.

Kossonou on Arsenal & Wolves radar

Club Brugge defender Odilon Kossonou could be nearing a move to the Premier League with Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly interested in his services.

According to the Mirror, the Ivory Coast international would cost about £8.5 million with further performance-related add-ons.

The 20-year-old joined Club Brugge in 2019, after developing through the ranks at ASEC Mimosas and he has been impressive in Belgium as Philippe Clement's side sit at the top of the First Division A table.

Rangers aiming to seal Sakala deal

Rangers are leading the race to sign Zambia striker Fashion Sakala when his KV Oostende contract expires at the end of the season, reports the Sun.

A host of Championship clubs and Ligue 1 leaders Lille are believed to be in the pursuit but Steven Gerrard's side are confident of reaching a pre-contract agreement with the 23-year-old.

Sakala has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 25 matches so far this campaign.

Mane in talks to invest in French club Bourges

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has taken a step to develop French fourth-tier club Bourges Foot.

The Senegalese's investment move was confirmed by the Mayor of Bourges, Yann Galut, who disclosed the seriousness of the potential deal.

"The relations and exchanges that we have with Sadio Mane are serious,” Galut said, per the Sun.

"The contacts with the town hall are really there. Will they succeed or not? Given the international context, given the crisis, I don't know.

"What I can say is that if it had not been for the Covid, we would have already welcomed Sadio Mane to Bourges to speak.

“In the exchanges I had with Sadio Mane, I really liked his philosophy, the fact that if he came to Bourges, and I still insist on the conditional, it would be in an approach that would not be a business approach.”