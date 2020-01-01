African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Sassuolo reject Napoli’s €25m plus Younes for Boga

offer Aubameyang £250,000-a-week contract

Arsenal are trying to tie captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new contract before the expiry of his current £200,0000-a-week deal in June 2021.

The Telegraph claims the Gunners will offer Aubameyang a new £250,000-a-week with bonuses in the coming days.

The 31-year-old Gabonese is Arsenal’s leading scorer in all competitions this season with 25 goals after 42 games.

West Ham make Eze top transfer target

have identified playmaker Eberechi Eze as one of their top transfer targets this summer, according to Evening Standard.

The Hammers, however, face competition from London rivals for the Nigerian descent who is valued at £20 million by QPR.

Eze started every game in the Championship this season and he contributed 14 goals with eight assists for Mark Warburton's side.

reject ’s €25m plus Younes for Boga

Sassuolo have turned down Napoli's €25 million plus Amin Younes offer for Jeremie Boga, according to reports in Italy.

The Black and Greens are demanding at least €40m for the international who has scored 11 goals this season.

The former winger moved to in 2018 and he is also attracting interest from and .

Mahrez in charge as Man City chase Bennacer

RIyad Mahrez is expected to play 'the middleman' role in 's pursuit of his Algerian teammate Ismael Bennacer from , according to Le10Sport.

The Premier League giants are said to be keen on the 22-year-old combative midfielder but they face competition from champions PSG, who have seen two offers rejected by Milan.

After turning down PSG's €30m and €40m bids, Milan consider Bennacer as one of their untouchable stars and he still has four years left on his contract.

Onazi leaves Denizlispor

Ogenyi Onazi has left Denizlispor following the expiry of his short-term contract.

Goal understands the international was not paid his bonuses by the Roosters who finished 14th on the Super Lig table.

The former and Trabzonspor midfielder is reportedly in talks with Serbian champions over a potential transfer.

Nigeria fast-tracking plans for Arsenal's Saka

The Nigeria Football Federation are pushing to have Arsenal star Bukayo Saka commit his international allegiance to the West African country before the international break in September, Daily Mail has reported.

Saka, born to Nigerian parents in , has been a target for the Super Eagles after impressing for Arsenal this season.

The 18-year-old currently plays for England U19 team but the is yet to decide on his international future.