African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Osimhen close to Napoli after passing medical tests

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Osimhen close to after passing medical tests

star Victor Osimhen is on the verge of joining outfit Napoli after passing his medical examination, according to L’Equipe.

The international is said to have had his medical checks in Rome on Saturday and an announcement is imminent with the tranfer fee reportedly around €81 million.

The deal is believed to be delayed by the dispute between Osimhen's former agents and his new representative, William d'Avila, whom he appointed last week.

More teams

& Man Utd linked with Sarr

winger Ismaila Sarr has emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool and after his impressive debut campaign in the Premier League.

Sunday Mirror claims United consider the international as a potential alternative to star Jadon Sancho while Liverpool want to reinforce their attacking ranks with his signing ahead of next season.

Sarr joined Watford from in a £30million deal last summer and he has contributed five assists with five goals in the Premier League this season, which include a brace against Liverpool back in February.

& Lille want Slimani

clubs Marseille and Lille are considering a move for forward Islam Slimani this summer, France Football has reported.

After returning nine goals and eight assists during his loan spell at last campaign, Lille are hoping to replace Napoli-bound Victor Osimhen with Slimani but they face competition from rivals Marseille.

The 32-year-old Algerian star has entered the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium and Leicester are said to be demanding around €8 million for his release.

Article continues below

Gyasi close in on move

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas have reached an agreement with Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi over his free transfer from CSKA Sofia, Fanatik claims.

The 27-year-old international is expected to sign a two-year contract with the option for a year extension with the Black Eagles when his contract at Sofia expires.