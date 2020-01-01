African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Chelsea turn down Saint-Etienne's offer for Sarr
Chelsea’s Malang Sarr not joining Saint-Etienne
Premier League side Chelsea have disclosed that Malang Sarr will not be joining French topflight side Saint-Etienne.
The Ligue 1 outfit needs a successor for 19-year-old Wesley Fofana who is heading for Leicester City. Although the Green have been offered young Croatian defender Filip Benkovic, they seem to be eyeing the defender of Senegalese descent.
According to Telefoot , the 21-year-old may team up with Italian topflight side Sampdoria, where he is highly regarded by manager Claudio Ranieri.
PSG join race to sign Lyon’s Aouar
Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to sign Olympique Lyon’s playmaker Houssem Aouar, L'Equipe have gathered.
President of the French topflight outfit is said to have devised a plan to sign the midfielder of Algerian descent who is also on the radar of Premier League outfit, Arsenal.
The Gunners have had two bids turned down for the Aouar, with the last believed to be around £32million. Lyon are seeking closer to £46m for the 22-year-old.
Newcastle United battle Fulham and Celtic for Omar Colley
Newcastle United are slugging it out with Celtic and Fulham for the signing of Sampdoria defender Omar Colley, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The 27-year-old, who has an £11 million ($14m) release clause in his current contract has been in fine form for the Italians since joining from Genk.
He has racked up 57 appearances across all competitions for Sampdoria, and still has two years left to run on his current deal.
No Man Utd move for Amad Traore
Cote d’Ivoire teenager Amad Traore will not be joining Premier League outfit Manchester United, according to Sky Italia.
The 18-year-old was set for a move to the Old Trafford Stadium, instead the Atalanta man would join Parma on loan for the 2020-21 campaign.
Traore made his Italian topflight debut last October and ended the 2019-20 campaign with one goal in three league appearances across all competitions.