African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Aubameyang ready to quit Arsenal

Aubameyang ready to quit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave Arsenal at the end of the season if they fail to qualify for the Uefa , the Telegraph has reported.

Aubameyang has scored seven goals in the Premier League so far this season but Unai Emery's men are four points adrift of a place in the elite European competition.

After their disappointing 2-2 draw against in Sunday's league match, the Gunners' lack of success might force the Gabon forward to the exit door.

Milan plan January bid for Aurier

full-back Serge Aurier has emerged as part of ’s transfer plans for 2020, according to Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri have been tracking the international and reportedly came close to signing him in the summer.

Aurier joined Tottenham in 2017 from PSG and still has three years left on his contract.

Arsenal could recall Nketiah

Arsenal have the option to recall Eddie Nketiah who is currently on loan in the Championship with .

According to the Athletic via Mirror, the Gunners have a clause in the deal to call the Ghanaian descent player back to North London if certain performance agreements are not met by Leeds.

Although he has scored five goals in all competitions this season, Nketiah has been used as a second-half substitute by Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship with all his 10 league appearances coming from the bench.

tracking Osimhen

German heavyweights Bayern Munich are one of the top European clubs monitoring Victor Osimhen's performances at , claims Soccer Link.

Osimhen has earned himself rave reviews after his brilliant start in Christophe Galtier's team this season where he has scored eight goals and laid two assists across all competitions.

Presently the second top scorer in , the star has attracted attention from as the Bavarians prepare to bolster their attacking options amid Robert Lewandowski exit rumours.

to part ways with Ghoulam

Faouzi Ghoulam could be on his way out of Napoli when the winter transfer market opens in January 2020.

II Martino via Calciomercato claimed that Carlo Ancelotti does not see the Algerian full-back in his long-term plans and would look for a replacement for injured Kevin Macuilt next year.

The 28-year-old has played five matches for Napoli in this campaign but he was recently dropped from their Champions League win over due to his poor displays in training.

consider making Slimani deal permanent

Following his fine form in Ligue 1, Monaco are looking to make Islam Slimani’s stay permanent from .

According to Sky Sports, the Red and Whites have the option to sign Slimani for £7.8 million – a quarter of the £29 million fee the Foxes paid Lisbon back in 2016.

Slimani has contributed five goals and six assists in eight league games for Leonardo Jardim’s team this season.