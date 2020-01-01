African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Aubameyang open to Barcelona move

Aubameyang open to Barca move

captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is open to joining despite the Premier League club’s reluctance to release its star player, Mundo Deportivo has reported.

The Gabonese forward has entered the final 18 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and he has reportedly informed the Spanish outfit of his desire to seal a transfer to Catalonia.

Aubameyang is currently Arsenal’s top scorer with 16 goals across all competitions so far this season.

Man Utd want Ighalo & Slimani

are interested in signing Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo and striker Islam Slimani on loan this month, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils are in dire need of attacking reinforcements following Marcus Rashford’s injury and the two African stars are being considered as options.

Ighalo scored 10 goals in the Chinese last year while Slimani who is on a season-long loan from , has notched in seven goals in 13 outings this campaign.

Spurs to lower £9m Wanyama price

With no club yet to meet the £9 million valuation for Victor Wanyama, Hotspur may be forced to cut their asking price again.

Standard Sport revealed that Spurs halved the £17m valuation of the captain this month and may still need to drop it further as they struggle to find a buyer for the wantaway midfielder.

Wanyama is deemed surplus to requirements in Jose Mourinho's team, making just a single appearance since the Portuguese took charge at the helm in November.

Milan, interested in Balogun

and Championship outfit Brentford are interested in signing Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun this month, Daily Mail claims.

The Gunners have rejected a bid of £5 million-plus add-ons from Brentford for the 18-year-old who has contributed seven goals and four assists in 12 outings for the U23s despite battling injuries this season.