Afobe and Nwakaeme combine to seal Trabzonspor win over Acquah's Yeni Malatyaspor

The African stars' contributions helped Eddie Newton's side grab their first league win of the season on Saturday

Benik Afobe scored a brace and Anthony Nwakaeme was on target as Trabzonspor cruised to a 3-1 triumph over Yeni Malatyaspor.

Afobe who moved to on a season-long loan from this month, opened his Super Lig goal account on Saturday with his strike in the 24th minute. He found the back of the net again and made it 2-0 for the hosts nine minutes later.

On the stroke half-time, Nwakaeme sealed victory for Trabzonspor at the Senol Gunes Stadium with his first goal of the season.

Later in the second half, Adem Buyuk's 78th-minute strike from the penalty spot was not enough to inspire Yeni Malatyaspor who suffered their second defeat this season.

The result ended Trabzonspor's winless run after their opening day 3-1 loss to and last Saturday's goalless draw against Denizlispor.

Afobe and Nwakaeme played for 87 minutes and 78 minutes respectively, while 's Caleb Ekuban continues his recovery from a groin injury and new signing Mali's Fousseni Diabate was not listed for the match.

Before their substitutions, Nwakaeme and Afobe managed the most shots on target (2) each for Eddie Newton's side while the former had the most shots (3).

Yeni Malatyaspor fielded several African stars which include 's Issam Chebake, 's Karim Hafez, Zimbabwe's Teenage Hadebe, Burundi's Youssouf Ndayishimiye, DR Congo’s Jody Lukoki, Ghana duo Afriyie Acuqah and Benjamin Tetteh.

Afobe and Nwakaeme will be looking to build on their partnership when Trabzonspor visit Gaziantep FK for their next Super Lig match on Friday.