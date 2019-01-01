Afcon: When is the game between Nigeria and Burundi and how can I watch?
Getty
Nigeria will be making their first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations since 2013 when they take on Burundi in their opening game on Saturday.
The Super Eagles will be aiming to kick off their campaign in Egypt on a flying note after missing the last two editions.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The encounter has been scheduled for 18:00 (West African TIme) on Saturday, June 22.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (local)
|Match
|Channel
|21/06/19
|17:00pm GMT
|19:00pm
|Nigeria vs Burundi
|SuperSport 7
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria.
