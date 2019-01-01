Afcon: Uganda keeper Denis Onyango will shine in Egypt, says Fred Kajoba

The Cranes start their campaign against DRC Congo on June 22, then face Zimbabwe before wrapping up the group against Egypt

goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba is optimistic about Denis Onyango's chances of bagging the Goalkeepers award in this year's finals.

Onyango, who turns out for in , has been one of the key players for the East African nation in recent years.

In an interview with The Daily Monitor, Kajoba says the veteran custodian has what it takes to win the award.

“I want to thank Caf for putting up this award for the best goalkeeper. Goalkeeping is one of the most ignored areas, so we are happy about this,” Kajoba said.

“It’s very good and it’s going improve goalkeepers’ performance in Afcon. We have had great displays from goalkeepers and I’m confident the level of the game will be way up during the tournament.

“I know Denis Onyango is the best in Africa and this award will inspire him to deliver more.

“Football on the pitch starts with goalkeeping. A match can’t start without the keeper.

“He is the organiser of the game. He is the best tactical person on the field because he sees things easily especially dangerous movements.”

The Ugandan skipper will be in the forefront to help the Cranes get a positive result when they face Ivory coast on Saturday in a friendly game.

The Cranes are in Group A alongside hosts , Zimbabwe and DR Congo.