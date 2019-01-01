Afcon: Sadio Mane headlines Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations squad

The Liverpool forward is the pick of the bunch in Aliou Cisse’s selection that has a few shock inclusions and omissions

have released a preliminary 25-man squad for the (Afcon), with Sadio Mane the star of Cisse’s side.

The attacker was the joint-top scorer in last season’s Premier League campaign with 22 goals.

He is expected to feature in his side’s Uefa final against Hotspur on Saturday.

As reported by Football 365, Cisse’s inclusion of Bursaspor forward, Henri Saivet is the biggest shock of the list, given the forward hasn’t represented the Teranga Lions since a friendly against & Herzegovina in March 2018.

Valenciennes left-back Saliou Ciss has also been recalled to the side after a year-long absence dating back to the Fifa World Cup in .

The biggest absentee in the provisional list is Cheick Ndoye who misses out with ligament damage.

Also omitted from the squad are Khadim Ndiaye, Elhadji Pape Diaw, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Ibrahim Mbaye, Opa Nguette, Assane Diousse, Amath, Habib Diallo and Racine Coly.

Cisse’s team has been drawn in Group C and will start the tournament against on June 23, before games against and on June 27 and July 1 respectively.

Full Senegal squad:

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo ( , ), Alfred Gomis ( , ), Edouard Mendy ( , France).

Defenders: Salif Sane ( 04, ), Kalidou Koulibaly (Naples, Italy), Pope Abou Cisse (Olympiacos, Greece), Lamine Gassama (Goztepe, ), Moussa Wague ( FC, ), Youssouf Sabaly ( , France), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes, France).

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye ( , ), Alfred Ndiaye (Malaga, Spain), Badou Ndiaye ( , Turkey), Krépin Diatta (Brugge FC, ), Cheikhou Kouyaté ( , England), Sada Thioub ( Nîmes, France), Sidy Sarr (Lorient, France), Henri Saivet (Bursaspor, Turkey).

Attackers: Keita Balde ( , Italy), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England), Moussa Konate ( , France), Ismaïla Sarr (Rennes, France), Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray, Turkey), Mbaye Niang (Rennes, France), Santy Ngom (Nancy, France).