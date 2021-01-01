Afcon Qualifiers: Egypt star Salah handed tight exclusive security in Kenya

The Liverpool star was seen guarded by four heavily built men wearing black suits as the Pharaohs arrived on Tuesday night

Egypt striker Mohamed Salah has been accorded tight private security while in Kenya ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Harambee Stars on Thursday.

The Pharaohs touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 9 pm on Tuesday night and they were whisked away into a waiting team bus which drove them to Villa Rosa Kempinski, a few metres from the city centre in Nairobi, where they are residing ahead of their match at Kasarani Stadium.

However, what puzzled many at the airport was the security which swung into action immediately when Salah came out of the airport heading into the waiting bus, as four strong men in black suits surrounded him and protected the Liverpool striker from even taking selfies with fans, who had waited for the team’s arrival.

Goal can exclusively confirm extra security was assigned to the player via the Egyptian Embassy in Kenya.

“Ahead of their trip to Kenya, the national association reached out to the Egyptian Embassy in Kenya and requested to make sure they provide enough security specifically for the player [Salah] and it was granted,” a source from the Egyptian Embassy, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

Article continues below

The source, however, not give further details as to why the association only selected Salah for extra security, while Egypt arrived with a star-studded squad which also has Mohamed Elneny who features for Arsenal, and Mahmoud Trezeguet of Aston Villa also from the Premier League.

“The request we know was only made for Mohamed [Salah], I don’t know about the rest or any other player,” the source further explained.

The Pharaohs currently sit on top of Group G in the qualifiers with eight points, just ahead of second-placed Comoros on goal difference, and will need just one point from the two remaining encounters to officially secure a spot in the finals, set to take place in Cameroon next year.