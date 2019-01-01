Afcon: Morocco will learn from defeats to Gambia and Zambia - Patrice Beaumelle

The former Ivory Coast assistant coach is not concerned by the Atlas Lions' poor form ahead of the continental tournament

assistant coach Patrice Beaumelle remains optimistic about his team's chances at the 2019 finals in .

The Atlas Lions succumbed to their third successive defeat when they lost 3-2 to Zambia in an international friendly match in Marrakech on Sunday.

Prior to that, Morocco had suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Gambia in Marrakech last week.

Beaumelle believes that the North Africans will learn from their recent two defeats against teams which will not be participating at this year's Afcon finals.

“We will learn the lessons from the two friendly matches played a few days before the start of Afcon," Beaumelle told the media.

The defeat to Zambia extended the Atlas Lions' winless run to three matches, including the 1-0 loss to in a friendly match last March.

Beaumelle, who is a former Zambia assistant coach, expects Morroco to face tough teams like Chipolopolo in .

“This friendly match against Zambia has been very beneficial to the group as the matches of the Afcon will be similar to today’s game,” he added.

Morocco are hoping to go all the way and clinch their second Afcon title having, won their maiden trophy in 1976.

Article continues below

The Atlas Lions have been drawn in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

They will begin their Afcon campaign against Namibia in Cairo, before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stage.