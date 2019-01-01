Afcon: Injury forces Jose Kante out of Guinea’s fixtures against Madagascar and Nigeria

The 28-year-old winger will not feature against Madagascar and Nigeria, after coming off hurt in the friendly game against Egypt.

Guinea coach Paul Put has confirmed that Jose Kante is not expected to be back in action until the game against Burundi on June 30.

The Legia Warsaw wide man took a knock in the defeat against the Pharaohs and was substituted in the 55th minute for the eventual scorer of Guinea’s only goal, Sory Kaba.

After further examinations from the medical team, Kante is now expected to miss Guinea’s opening two Group B games, against the Barea and the Super Eagles.

“The x-ray wasn’t good. The next day, we carried out [further] tests and it was better,” Put is quoted as saying by Foot224.

“Now, he [Kante] is doing muscular exercises at the gym. He is improving. We never expected [the rapid improvement].

“I hope we would have him fit in ten days.”

With Guinea scheduled to play Madagascar in two days' time, before squaring up against four days later, the Catalonia-born attacker isn’t expected to return to action until the Syli Nationale’s final group game against the Swallows on June 30.

This will be Guinea’s second injury blow before the start of the Afcon, following the injury to Baissama Sankoh in the same friendly game against the host country on Sunday, which led to the defender getting replaced with striker Lass Bangoura.

Regardless of the injury concerns, Put will look to rally his team to victory on Saturday when they go head-to-head against Madagascar at the Alexandria Stadium, in their opening Group B game.