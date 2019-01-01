Afcon 2019: I know you will shine in Egypt, President Yoweri Museveni tells Uganda

The Cranes are pooled in a tricky Group A and will open their campaign with a clash against DR Congo on Saturday

President Yoweri Museveni has sent a morale-boosting message to the Cranes ahead of their Group opener against DR Congo on Saturday.

The East African nation under coach Sebastien Desabre, are making a second consecutive appearance in the competition after almost four decades of missing out.

On his official twitter account, the President exuded confidence that his charges have what it takes to shine in .

Best of luck to the Uganda Cranes as the #AFCON2019 gets underway in . The country is fully behind you. pic.twitter.com/20js2sNx3R — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 20, 2019

Part of his message to the team reads as follows, “The Uganda Cranes, who are in Group A, plays their first game against DR Congo on Saturday.

“I want to wish the team the best of luck in this tournament. You posted good results during the qualification, where you topped Group L with 13 points. Our prayer and hope is that this good form continues so that you emerge victorious and make Uganda proud.”

Museveni was also quick to acknowledge the effort put by the Federation to ensure the team makes it to Egypt.

"I thank the Fufa/Team officials, the coach and all Ugandans for rallying behind the team. I wish you success and make sure you bring the trophy home. God bless you.”

Uganda Cranes are in Group A alongside Egypt, who defeated Zimbabwe by a solitary goal on Friday, and DR Congo.