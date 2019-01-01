Afcon: I have a feeling Harambee Stars will win the cup, says Nick Mwendwa

Harambee Stars will face Algeria in their Group C opener on June 23, before playing rivals Tanzania on June 27

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has tipped the Harambee Stars to go all the away and clinch the trophy.

The Harambee Stars have been training in ahead of the tournament, which kicks off on June 21, and according to Mwendwa, the team's preparation has been unmatched and he is confident that they can surprise many in .

“I have told them that they can win this Cup, they can win this Afcon and if they win this Afcon, Kenya will turn around for them, I know if they win this Kenyans will show up for them and do something big for their lives and to changes their lives forever,” Mwendwa told reporter in France.

“We tell Kenyans to look forward to it but whatever happens at Afcon, we have already exceed our expectations and we want to come back and go to Chan in January in and also go back to Afcon in 2021 so that we are no longer those sides that appears ones and disappears.

“We want to play in the tournament consistently, we want to be regular customers and we wat to make sure that most of this players move to Europe and play in Europe like what players from West Africans nations always do.”

Mwendwa has also thanked the Kenyan government for the support they have accorded the team, going into the tournament.

“We want to thank the government for what they have done to us and now it is our turn to show them this is what we have been talking about and the CS for Sports was here and he saw what we are doing," he added.

“The ball is now in the players’ court to give us a good Afcon, we leave on Tuesday for and play on June 21. I ask Kenyans to support the team, we have done everything that they need and made sure that they are comfortable.”

Kenya have been pitching camp in France in readiness for the tournament, and beat Madagascar 1-0 in a friendly last week.

After Saturday's friendly against the Deocratic Republic of Congo in Madrid on Saturday, Kenya will jet out to Egypt on June 19 and will open their campaign against Algeria four days later.

and will follow thereafter in Group C.