Afcon 2021: Senegal President Sall rewards players after historic triumph

Senegal President Macky Sall has rewarded the players and coaches of the Lions of Teranga for emerging as champions of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Aliou Cisse’s men defeated Egypt on penalties at the Olembe Stadium to lift the African diadem for the first time ever, with Sadio Mane scoring the winning penalty in the dramatic shoot-out.

During a reception held at the presidential palace in Dakar on Tuesday evening, the West African country’s leader gave each of the players and coaches a plot of land in Dakar.

Also, they were also rewarded $87,000 individually as President Sall bestowed upon them Senegal’s highest order, making them Grand Officers of the National Order of the Lion.

“In addition, as a token of gratitude, and on behalf of the nation, the players and other members of the official delegation will each receive a special bonus of 50 million franc CFA ($87,412) and a 200 square metre plot of land in Dakar,” said Sall as quoted by Metro.





The country’s number one citizen, who participated at the African Union summit over the weekend, added that the Lions of Teranga would also receive a 500 square metre plot in a memorial estate in Diamniadio, a new futuristic economic and industrial hub around 45 km from Dakar where a new national stadium will be inaugurated on Feb. 22.

President Sall told players they had reached the "summit of Africa" while praising coach Cisse for his efforts.

“Here you are, on top of Africa. Thanks to your fighting spirit, your talent and your commitment, you have brought back to us the pride and honour that marks great people,” he said.

“Thank you to coach Aliou 'El Tactico'. As I said, he doesn't talk much, he doesn't make noise, but he is efficient, and he brought us the Africa Cup with his valiant team.

“Thank you, from all those who were with you. Through quiet strength and imperturbable serenity, you have shown your qualities as a leader of men."

The Senegalese government had declared Monday as a public holiday following the country’s success in Cameroon.

Having been crowned African champions, the Lions of Teranga will now shift focus to their 2022 World Cup qualification play-off in March.

To qualify for the global football showpiece for the third time, they must negotiate their way past seven-time African kings Egypt.

The winner over two legs will represent Africa at the World Cup in Qatar scheduled to be held between 21 November – 18 December 2022.