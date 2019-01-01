Afcon 2021 qualifying: Ghana call up Real Valladolid prodigy Salisu as 'big boys' fall out

Coach Kwesi Appiah has announced his team for next month's games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe

coach Kwesi Appiah has named seven debutants in his squad for next month's 2021 qualifiers against and Sao Tome and Principe.

Their first assignment since their unceremonious Round of 16 elimination at Afcon 2019, the Black Stars roster includes 20-year-old centre-back Mohammed Salisu, who has emerged among the revelations in so far this season.

Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Mohammed Baba has also been handed a first call-up, as have German-born winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei and Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Former playmaker Torric Gibril, now of Congolese side , striker Mumuni Shafiu, who netted four times at the recent in , and -based goalkeeper Razak Abalora complete the new faces.

Appiah has also handed recalls to right-back Harrison Afful, centre-back Nicholas Opoku, midfielder Alfred Duncan and -based Emmanuel Boateng, who all missed out on Afcon 2019 selection.

Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah, defenders Jonathan Mensah and John Boye as well as midfielder Afriyie Acquah have not been called up, while Real Mallorca defender Baba Rahman, winger Christian Atsu and Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban have been left out due to injury.

Their first match of Afcon 2021 series, Ghana host South Africa in Cape Coast on November 14, four days before facing Sao Tome away.



Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori ( , South Africa), Felix Annan ( , Ghana), Razak Abalora (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Article continues below

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading, ), Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Lumor Agbenyenu (Real Mallorca, ), Joseph Aidoo ( , Spain), Kasim Nuhu Adams ( , ), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, ), Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid, Spain)

Midfielders: Samuel Owusu (Al Fahya, ), Thomas Partey ( , Spain), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo , Spain), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca, Spain), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn, Germany)

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Swansea, England), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, ), Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, ), Jordan Ayew ( , England), Torric Jibril ( , DR Congo), Shafiu Mumuni (Ashantigold)

