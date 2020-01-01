Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Samatta to lead Tanzania against Tunisia

The Aston Villa forward has been included in the Taifa Stars squad for their back-to-back meeting against the Carthage Eagles

have named captain Mbwana Samatta in the provisional squad to face in the (Afcon) qualifiers.

The Taifa Stars will face the Group J leaders in back-to-back qualifiers slated for March 23 and 31. The East African nation is third in the Group with three points, three behind the Carthage Eagles.

Samatta, who recently signed for Premier League side , is one of the notable players in the squad named by coach Etienne Ndayiragije.

Others are Simba SC player Shomari Kapombe while custodian David Mapigano has also been handed a call-up.

Simba captain John Bocco has also returned to the squad which also includes veteran keeper Aishi Manula.

The Taifa Stars qualified for Afcon 2019 in and is eager to re-appear in the continent’s hottest contest set to be staged in in 2021.

Tanzania squad:

Goalkeepers: David Mapigano (Gor Mahia), Metacha Mnata (Yanga), Aisha Manula (Simba SC), Salum Salula (Malindi FC).

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Juma Abdul (Yanga SC, Kelvin Kijiri (KMC U20), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Nickson Kibabage (Diffa El Jadid ), David Bryson (Gwambina U23), Bakari Ndondo (Coastal Union), Agrey Morris (Azam FC), Kelvin Yondani (Yanga), Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Erasto Nyoni (Simba), Said Juma Kapu (Yanga).

Midfielders; Abdi Banda (Highlandspark-Africa Kusini), Jonas Mkude (Simba SC), Himid Mao (Ennppi-Misri) Bryson Raphael (Azam), Mapinduzi Balama (Yanga), Reliants Lusajo (Namungo), Ayoub Lyanga (Coastal Union), Salum Abubakar (Azam), Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC), Feisal Salum (Yanga).

Strikers: Mbwana Samatta (Aston Villa), Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga), John Bocco (Simba), Lucas Kikoti (Namungo), Chilunda Shaaban (Azam), Farid Mussa (CD Tenerife- ), Simons Msuva (Difaa El Jadid-Morocco), Sixtus Sabilo (Polisi Tanzania) Abd Idd Nado (Azam).