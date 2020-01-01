Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kenya vs Comoros clash in doubt over coronavirus

The Kenyan government has issued a statement cancelling a number of activites in the country and this could affect the qualifier

The upcoming versus Comoros (Afcon) qualifying match is now hanging in the balance due to coronavirus.

This is after the Kenyan government moved to ban all conferences and meetings of more than 15 people of international nature for the next month as a precaution measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has also asked members of the public to be vigilant. Kagwe’s statement comes just a few hours after the government postponed this year’s Kenya Open Golf tournament that was scheduled for next week at the Karen Country Club.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has told Goal they are yet to receive official communication from the government whether the statement also affects the Kenya vs Comoros match which will be played at Kasarani Stadium on March 25.

“I have not been informed if the match will be called off,” Mwendwa told Goal. “All I know we are going on with preparations to host Comoros as planned on March 25.”

Earlier on Friday, Mwendwa told Goal Harambee Stars will play the qualifier against the Islanders minus key players owing to the virus.

“What I can confirm is we have a number of top players who will not make it for the Comoros game because of the coronavirus outbreak,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“I don’t want to give names of the players until the coach announces his squad but it is true a number of Europe-based players will not travel to Kenya because of the sanctions other countries have put in place to help combat the virus.”

Goal understands -based striker Michael Olunga is among the foreign-based players who will miss the Comoros fixture.

Olunga has not been active in Japan’s J-League after it was postponed owing to the virus. Olunga, who features for promoted side Kashiwa Reysol, had opened the season with two goals as they beat Consadole Sapporo 4-2 before the league schedule was postponed.

Other notable players in Europe include Johanna Omollo, Ayub Timbe, Eric Ouma, Eric Johanna, Joseph Okumu, Victor Wanyama, and Ismael Gonzalez.

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has moved to name a provisional squad of 16 local-based players to start residential training ahead of the fixture.

Provisional squad;

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire ( ), Robert Mboya ( ).

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Collins Shichenje (AFC ), Joash Onyango ( ), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Baraka Badi ( ), Sammy Mejja (Tusker), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino ( ).

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Brian Musa (Wazito), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia).

Forwards: Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Timothy Otieno (Tusker).