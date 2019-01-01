Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: When is the match between Nigeria and Algeria and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about semi-final showdown between the Super Eagles and the North Africans at Afcon 2019

Sunday's semi-final outing will be the ninth time Nigeria will play against Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Desert Foxes are yet to lose a game since the start of the tournament in Egypt, conceding just a goal so far - in the quarter-final game against Ivory Coast - while the Super Eagles have suffered a defeat in the group stage [vs. Madagascar], with five goals conceded in their last three matches.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The quarter-final showdown has been scheduled for Sunday, July 10.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Local Time Time (NGA) Match Channel
14/07/19 21:00 20:00  Algeria v Nigeria SuperSport 7

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Cairo International Stadium, Cairo.

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal  will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

