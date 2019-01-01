Afcon 2019: ‘We don't want to stop in quarter-final’ – Benin’s Olivier Verdon

The Squirrels will be making their maiden appearance in the last eight of the continental tournament against the Teranga Lions

Benin defender Olivier Verdon has insisted his side are looking to go further than the quarter-final stage of the 2019 in .

Michel Dussuyer’s men reached the last eight of the tournament for the first time in their history after defeating North African powerhouse in the Round of 16.

The Squirrels will face the Teranga Lions for a chance to reach the semi-final of the continental tournament and the Deportivo player is hoping his side can claim yet another famous victory over Aliou Cisse’s men.

"It is true that we have done well because no one expected us at the Africa Cup of Nations, but here we are surprising everybody and proving that we’re a team worthy of respect,” Verdan said in a pre-match press conference.

“I know the team. They have great qualities individually but we will be stronger collectively. Morally we are good, it's only positive. We do not want to stop [at this stage].”

The Squirrels are the first team in history to reach this stage of the competition without winning a match in regular time. They recorded three draws in the group stage and beat Morocco on penalties to advance from the Round of 16.